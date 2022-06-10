Joseph Murphy Purchases 669 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph Murphy purchased 669 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £173.94 ($217.97).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 25.62 ($0.32) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.35. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £431.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

CPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Capita from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 42 ($0.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

