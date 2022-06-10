Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YRI. Eight Capital upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.58.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.18.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at C$14,871,172.97.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

