Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Richard Simpson Sells 63,793 Shares of Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) insider Richard Simpson sold 63,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.91), for a total value of £147,999.76 ($185,463.36).

WJG stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £584.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.53. Watkin Jones Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.50 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.09 ($3.53).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is 2.73%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

