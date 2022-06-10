Catherine Bradley Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) insider Catherine Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £26,200 ($32,832.08).
Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 246.70 ($3.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.92. Kingfisher plc has a 52-week low of GBX 235.20 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 378 ($4.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.
About Kingfisher (Get Rating)
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.
Read More
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.