Catherine Bradley Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) insider Catherine Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £26,200 ($32,832.08).

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 246.70 ($3.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.92. Kingfisher plc has a 52-week low of GBX 235.20 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 378 ($4.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

KGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.20) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.20) to GBX 245 ($3.07) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 306.25 ($3.84).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

