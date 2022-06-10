Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Decreased by Analyst

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE JEF opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

