KeyCorp Comments on Duke Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $107.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,985. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 251.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

