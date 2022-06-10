Contrasting New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Gold and Modern Cinema Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 171.32%. Given New Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Modern Cinema Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 1.18 $140.60 million $0.17 7.59 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Cinema Group.

Volatility & Risk

New Gold has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of -1.34, indicating that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Gold beats Modern Cinema Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Modern Cinema Group (Get Rating)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

