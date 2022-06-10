Zacks Investment Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bone Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

BBLG stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bone Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bone Biologics Co. ( OTC:BBLG Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Bone Biologics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

