Head to Head Contrast: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) versus Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enovix and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.58%. Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.13%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovix and Energy Vault’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million ($1.05) -11.92 Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Energy Vault N/A 56.86% 12.44%

Summary

Enovix beats Energy Vault on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Energy Vault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

