Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

ECL opened at $164.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $154.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.76 and its 200 day moving average is $189.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

