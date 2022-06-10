Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$13.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.54.

WCP opened at C$12.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary-Jo Case bought 8,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,639 shares in the company, valued at C$533,708.05. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$364,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,987,649.18. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,600 shares of company stock worth $193,358.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

