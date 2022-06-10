Insider Buying: Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Insider Acquires 150 Shares of Stock

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) insider David Rattigan bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($15.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,908 ($2,390.98).

David Rattigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Rattigan bought 3,656 shares of Nichols stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £48,990.40 ($61,391.48).

LON NICL opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.66) on Friday. Nichols plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,105 ($13.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($20.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £455.95 million and a P/E ratio of -20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,340.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,372.13.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.60) target price on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

