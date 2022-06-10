Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kellogg in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Kellogg stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $9,925,250.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,047,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,986,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $49,445,021. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

