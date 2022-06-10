Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TransMedics Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TransMedics Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

TMDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,516 shares of company stock worth $1,685,639. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

