Zacks Investment Research Comments on ABVC BioPharma, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABVC BioPharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ABVC BioPharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABVC opened at $1.71 on Thursday. ABVC BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

ABVC BioPharma ( OTCMKTS:ABVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.27). ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 2,145.77% and a negative return on equity of 287.25%. The company had revenue of ($0.04) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ABVC BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ABVC BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABVC BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ABVC BioPharma by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.