Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.62 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $536.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.69 EPS.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

Shares of REGN opened at $575.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $516.04 and a 1-year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $2,943,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

