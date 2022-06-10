Seaport Res Ptn Comments on L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $240.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.74. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.