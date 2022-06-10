Seaport Res Ptn Comments on L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $240.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.74. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

