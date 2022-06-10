Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Insider Alastair Hughes Acquires 87,733 Shares

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) insider Alastair Hughes purchased 87,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £50,007.81 ($62,666.43).

SREI opened at GBX 56.80 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.85. The firm has a market cap of £278.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 45.55 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 61 ($0.76). The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

