Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

ASPN opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

