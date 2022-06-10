Fastenal Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis increased its stake in Fastenal by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.