Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45 and a beta of -0.11. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

