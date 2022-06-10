Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.95.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$191.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.54. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$78.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.93 million.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

