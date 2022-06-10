SVB Leerink Comments on Selecta Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 274,607 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 844.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100,594 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.