L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.08. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

