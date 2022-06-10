Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Issued By Oppenheimer

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NuCana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 5th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NuCana stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.59. NuCana has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NuCana by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

