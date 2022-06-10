Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Buys 23 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Andrew Briggs acquired 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £146.05 ($183.02).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.08), for a total transaction of £304,614.15 ($381,721.99).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 630.80 ($7.90) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 621.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 639.19. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 732.80 ($9.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The company has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -7.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a GBX 24.80 ($0.31) dividend. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.08) to GBX 780 ($9.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.21) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.65) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 770.83 ($9.66).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

