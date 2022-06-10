CNO Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

In other news, Director David B. Foss purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

