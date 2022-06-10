Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Sierra Metals had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 296.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.