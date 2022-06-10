Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $458,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.