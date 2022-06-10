CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Fredrik Widlund Purchases 67 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($188.07).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Fredrik Widlund acquired 73 shares of CLS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £151.11 ($189.36).

On Thursday, March 17th, Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of CLS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.53), for a total value of £69,902.10 ($87,596.62).

CLI opened at GBX 223 ($2.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £908.49 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.37).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.14) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

