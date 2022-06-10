Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FM. Barclays upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.13.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$34.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.89 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,125,362. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,647.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

