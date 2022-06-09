CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,595 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.84.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $414.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.58. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

