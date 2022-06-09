CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 672 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Waters by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 717,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,456,000 after buying an additional 98,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock opened at $338.74 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.