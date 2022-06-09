Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,472,000 after acquiring an additional 811,130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 573,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 544,096 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

CPB opened at $47.31 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

