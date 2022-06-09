Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.