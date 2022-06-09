Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.26.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $307.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

