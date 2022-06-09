Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,843 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Marvell Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 121,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,688,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 381,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 80,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

