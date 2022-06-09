DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,823,000 after buying an additional 287,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,638,000 after buying an additional 92,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,020,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 474,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,182,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 11.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.