Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 177,509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $94,182.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,448 shares of company stock valued at $11,915,226. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.