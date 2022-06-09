AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,122.35.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,092.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,371.14 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,051.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,988.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

