CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

XBI stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

