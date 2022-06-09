CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 8,692 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $159.93 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $124.51 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,610 shares of company stock worth $55,740,254. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

