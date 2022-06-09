CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.01 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.40.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,779 shares of company stock worth $11,791,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

