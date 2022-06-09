CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2,754.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,984 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,945 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $16.15 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Argus upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

