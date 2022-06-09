CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 3,473 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Illumina by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 10,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 136,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $233.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $208.35 and a one year high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.70 and its 200 day moving average is $331.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

