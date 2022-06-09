CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $147.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

