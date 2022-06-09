Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hologic were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 612,761 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,215,000 after acquiring an additional 603,846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4,561.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 515,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after acquiring an additional 423,495 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.