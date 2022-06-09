Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 178,875 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 332.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

