CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average is $216.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

