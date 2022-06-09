Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Generac were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $290.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.77 and a 200-day moving average of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.36.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

